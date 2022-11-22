Google’s PIxel In The Picture During NBC’s Thanksgiving Parade Coverage

During NBC’s coverage of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Google will be serving up commercials showing how its Pixel 7 phone can clean up holiday pictures.

As part of a sponsorship deal, Google worked with the Creative Partnerships @ NBCU team, which produce three 15-second commercials. The spots demonstrate to viewers how the smartphone’s Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur can give users perfect pictures of holiday moments.

The spots will run throughout the live broadcast of the parade on NBC and will be livestreamed on Peacock as the lead-in to new creative from Google as part of its Fixed on Pixel campaign.

“This is truly a picture-perfect partnership – and its coming together at NBC’s Super Bowl of the holiday’s, which is all about families uniting to make everlasting memories,” said Mark Marshall, President, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “By combining the incredible content of this NBCU tentpole, the creativity of our Creative Partnerships @ NBCU team, and spotlighting advanced technology with our partners at Google, we’re connecting our advertisers with the multidimensional consumer, whenever and wherever they are at scale, while reimagining the viewing experience."

The parade will feature Paula Abdul; Big Time Rush; Cam; Jordan Davis; Blue’s Clues & You! Host Josh Dela Cruz; Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan; Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums; Kirk Franklin; Mario Lopez and family; Ziggy Marley; Miss America 2022 Emma Broyles; the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®; Sean Paul; the cast of Peacock’s Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin (Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg); Joss Stone; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Jordin Sparks; Dionne Warwick; Betty Who; and Santa Claus.

Balloons are a big part of the parade and this year making their debuts r are Bluey by BBC; Diary of a Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books; DINO and Baby DINO by Sinclair Oil; Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by FOX Sports; and Stuart the Minion from Illumination.

The marionette stars of Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock on Apple TV Plus will appear throughout the special.

The final performance of the morning features Mariah Carey singing her omnipresent it All I Want for Christmas Is You!

Before the parade, NBC will air an hour long special, Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The special is hosted by Amber Ruffin and features Paula Abdul, Lauren Alaina, Jon Batiste, Darren Criss, Jordan Davis, Jimmy Fallon, Andy Grammer, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Gene Simmons, Jordin Sparks and Rob Thomas.

NBC will air the National Dog Show directly after its parade coverage. Thanks in part to the big parade lead-in the dog show attracts more than 20 million viewers annually. ■