Google Video Digs Up ATAS Archives

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation is teaming with Google to post its archive of interviews online.

The collection comprises 240 hours of interviews with actors, producers, show creators, writers, artists, journalists and directors.

Steve Mosko, chairman of the Television Academy Foundation, called the partnership“a perfect marriage” of content and delivery. “[Google] stepped up to make our interviews more accessible and stepped up to make it happen.”

Of 284 films, 75 have already been posted at Google Video (video.google.com), including talks with Alan Alda, Ted Turner, Steven Bochco, Mike Wallace, Sid Caesar and others.

Susan Wojcicki VP of product management for Google Video. “Today we're demonstrating how the Web can help to distribute all kinds of content that may not have otherwise been widely available.”