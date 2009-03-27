Google Tests ‘TV Ads Online'

Google is looking to extend its TV-ad brokering business to YouTube, which it owns, and other Websites.

Google's Director of TV Advertising Michael Steib told the Wall Street Journal that the search giant is tweaking technology designed to help marketers buy spots both on television and on YouTube and other popular sites, all through the same interface.

Google is testing the service, called Google TV Ads Online, with a small batch of advertisers, with an eye on launching it in the coming months.

Separately, Google also announced it is laying off almost 200 people in sales and marketing--a noteworthy move for the digital superstar.

"We did look at a number of different options but ultimately concluded that we had to restructure our organizations in order to improve our effectiveness and efficiency as a business," wrote Global Sales and Business Development Senior V.P. Omid Kordestani on the Google blog.