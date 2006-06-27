Google Tests Premium Ads

Google Video is testing ad sponsorships for its premium - non-user-submitted - content. The service is placing ads at the end of select premium videos, which will be free to users. The company is working with a small group of advertisers and content providers, but declined to name names.

During the trial, advertisers select video they would like to sponsor and bid for the opportunity. The winning bidder can run a 15-30-second video after each clip, display their branding throughout the video with text and an icon above the video player, and run a listing on the sponsored videos home page.

The video ads are only displayed after a user has finished watching each clip. User-submitted video on Google Video will remain free.