Google Signs Up With NBCU as Search Sponsor for U.S. Olympic Team

NBCUniversal said that Google has signed up as the official search AI partner for the U.S. Olympic Team and will be a part of NBCU’s coverage of the Paris Olympics.

As part of the deal, viewers will be able to follow comedian Leslie Jones, NBCU’s Chief Superfan Commentator, as she follows Team USA and the Olympic Games with the help of Gemini, Google’s creative collaborator and AI assistant. Jones will use Gemini to come up with ways to entertain and share knowledge with fans across NBCU’s networks and Peacock.

NBCUniversal has also created “Explain the Games,” which will showcase Google Search’s AI Overviews and be used by NBCUniversal’s production team and commentators during daytime and primetime coverage. NBCUniversal commentators will demonstrate how AI Overviews in Google Search can help viewers explore and understand their questions about the Olympic and Paralympic Games in a single search.

NBCUniversal’s Paris 2024 audience will be able see immersive views of iconic Olympic venues in Paris, like Versailles, Stade Roland Garros and the Aquatics Centre provided by Google Maps Platform’s Photorealistic 3D Tiles.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Google to deliver innovative, highly engaging elements that will enhance the coverage of the Paris Games for our audiences and make every viewer feel as though they are on the ground in Paris,” said Dan Lovinger, President of Olympic & Paralympic Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “This one-of-a-kind partnership demonstrates the endless possibilities when you combine innovative technology with premium content to enhance the viewing experience for fans of all ages.”

The deal marks the first time Google has worked with Team USA.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“Our partnership with Team USA and NBCUniversal during the Olympic & Paralympic Games provides an incredible stage to showcase how Google’s helpful everyday products like Google Search and Google Maps, and newer innovations like Gemini, are using AI to help fans explore, learn and connect with the Games,” said Marvin Chow, Google’s VP of marketing.