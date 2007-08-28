Google Searches for New CFO

Web search giant Google announced that it is looking for a new chief financial officer after current CFO George Reyes informed the company that he plans to retire.

Reyes, a Silicon Valley veteran who previously worked at ONI Systems and Sun Microsystems, has been with the company since 2002. He will remain in his role to help find a replacement and assist in the transition, which Google expects to occur by year-end.

"I've known and admired George since our days together at Sun," said Google Chairman/CEO, Eric Schmidt, in a statement. "As Google's CFO, George successfully navigated our innovative IPO, the regulatory demands of Sarbanes-Oxley, and the management challenges of scaling a global finance organization. Though we fully appreciate his decision to step back from active management, we'll miss his thoughtfulness, good humor and wisdom."

"George has been a full partner in Google's global growth and development," added Google co-founder Larry Page in a statement. "He has done an excellent job in keeping us financially disciplined while protecting the best of our entrepreneurial culture."