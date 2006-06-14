Google Queried on Net Neutrality Ads

Vinton Cerf, Google's chief Internet evangelist, told a Senate Judicary Committee hearing Wednesday that the company's advertisements along the side of the search engine are according to an open auction.

That came in response to a suggestion that it was Google and other content companies, not broadband service providers, that were discriminating on the Internet.

But at least one senator pointed out that, when the term "network neutrality" is put in the search engine, the ads that come up are all for groups, whose position is supported by Google, that back strong network-neutrality provisions in a new telecom-reform bill.

We tested it and came up with the following four sponsored links:

Yes To Net Neutrality

Don't Let The Big Phone & Cable TV Companies Strangle The Internet.

www.itsournet.org

Save the Internet

Cut through telco lies and act to preserve Internet freedom.

www.SavetheInternet.com

Protect the Internet

Stop Big Cable, Phone, Wireless

Tell Them No Online Toll Road

www.democraticmedia.org

Free and Open Internet

Free and open competition means a free and open internet

www.netcompetition.org

