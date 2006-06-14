Google Queried on Net Neutrality Ads
Vinton Cerf, Google's chief Internet evangelist, told a Senate Judicary Committee hearing Wednesday that the company's advertisements along the side of the search engine are according to an open auction.
That came in response to a suggestion that it was Google and other content companies, not broadband service providers, that were discriminating on the Internet.
But at least one senator pointed out that, when the term "network neutrality" is put in the search engine, the ads that come up are all for groups, whose position is supported by Google, that back strong network-neutrality provisions in a new telecom-reform bill.
We tested it and came up with the following four sponsored links:
Yes To Net Neutrality
Don't Let The Big Phone & Cable TV Companies Strangle The Internet.
www.itsournet.org
Save the Internet
Cut through telco lies and act to preserve Internet freedom.
www.SavetheInternet.com
Protect the Internet
Stop Big Cable, Phone, Wireless
Tell Them No Online Toll Road
www.democraticmedia.org
Free and Open Internet
Free and open competition means a free and open internet
www.netcompetition.org
