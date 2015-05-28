Google Getting HBO Now

Apple’s exclusive on HBO Now, HBO’s new standalone OTT service, won't last long.

Google Play will also offer HBO Now for Android, and extend support to the Google Chromecast adapter, Sundar Pichai, Google’s senior VP of products announced Thursday at the Google I/O conference in San Francisco, but didn’t announce a precise release date. Cablevision Systems is the first MVPD to ink a distribution deal for HBO Now.

HBO said HBO Now will come to Android “this summer," and will also offer HBO Now and HBO Go, its authenticated TV Everywhere app that requires a pay TV subscription, via Android TV, Google’s OS for TV-connected devices and smart TVs.

