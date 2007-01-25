Google Explains YouTube Strategy

On its corporate blog today Google began to explain how it is going to handle its two web video properties. According to Salar Kamangar, VP of Product Management, YouTube will remain an independent subsidiary of Google that focuses on being “a leading content destination” while Google Video will evolve into a search engine for video content “irrespective of where it may be hosted.”

Earlier this week Google also began a new test of its video AdSense program in conjunction with content providers like Warner Music Group and Sony BMG Music Entertainment which will allow web publishers to select video ads to appear on their site from a list. This is the second largescale test of video AdSense that Google has done.

Google purchased YouTube last year for $1.65 billion.