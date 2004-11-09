Goodman Names L.A. President

New York-based public-relations firm Goodman Media has named Betsy Wagner Hoffman president of its new Los Angeles office.

Hoffman and company President/CEO Tom Goodman worked together at CBS, where they were in entertainment and news publicity, respectively.

Hoffman is former VP, publicity and public relations for Fox Broadcasting, including overseeing publicity for Beverly Hills 90210 and X-Files. Before that, she was director of entertainment publicity for CBS Entertainment.

