Goodman named Pax COO
Dean Goodman has been named Chief Operating Officer at Paxson Communications Corp.
Goodman, who has been President of PAX TV since it launched in Aug. 1998, will continue to oversee PAX TV's ad sales, station and affiliate sales, government relations and several other areas. - Joe Schlosser
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.