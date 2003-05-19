Goodman leads CGI Pride

John Goodman will star in NBC's new computer-generated-imaging series,

Father of the Pride, set for primetime in fall 2004.

Orlando Jones, Carl Reiner and Cheryl Hines have also joined the cast of the half-hour show about a pride of white lions that perform in Siegfried &

Roy's Las Vegas act.

The show is produced by DreamWorks SKG, which also produced hit feature

Shrek.

NBC expects Father of the Pride to have some of the same look, feel

and attitude as Shrek, and the network hopes it will be as big a hit. Goodman has

recently returned to television after getting his start on ABC's Roseanne,

guest-appearing on The West Wing as the Speaker of the House of

Representatives.