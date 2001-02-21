Goodlatte adds subcommittee seat

Adding one more credential to his list of high-tech duties in Congress, Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.) will serve as vice chairman of the Courts, the Internet and Intellectual Property Subcommittee.

Goodlatte also co-chairs the Congressional Internet Caucus, chairs the House Republican High Technology Working Group and and is a member of the House Republican Cyber-Security Team. "Mr. Goodlatte is widely recognized as a leading, if not the leading, voice in Congress on high-tech issues," says House Judiciary Committee Chairman James Sensenbrenner (R-Wisc.). "He'll certainly be an invaluable asset for the subcommittee."

The subcommittee will continue to be chaired by Rep. Howard Coble (R-N.C.) and oversees copyright, intellectual property and many Internet-related issues.

- Paige Albiniak