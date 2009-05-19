Goodell Hopes To Huddle With Time Warner Cable
Glenn Britt should expect a call from Roger Goodell soon.
The NFL commissioner figures to reach out to Time Warner Cable chairman in the wake of Comcast reaching a long-term deal with NFL Network, video-on-demand content and the pro football league's proposed Red Zone channel.
Goodell and Roberts shared a conference call with reporters announcing the top cable operator's pact, which both executives agreed was accelerated through personal discussions.
