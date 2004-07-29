Goodbye NPR, Hello XM

Longtime National Public Radio host Bob Edwards announced Thursday that he signed a deal with XM Satellite Radio.

His new program, The Bob Edwards Show, will air from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. daily opposite Morning Edition, the NPR program he hosted for nearly 25 years. The program will debut Oct. 4.

"I think XM is reviving and reinventing radio," Edwards said in a statement. "It’s something entirely new. At the same time, it brings radio back to its past glory."

Edwards, 57, was removed from his Morning Edition host position in March. At the time, Edwards expressed disappointment at his removal, but agreed to stay on in a correspondent role. In a statement, NPR wished the 30-year NPR vet well.

Edwards’show will appear on the satellite service’s XM Public Radio, a 24-hour channel featuring programming from Public Radio International, American Public Media and WBUR, the Boston public-radio station. The channel launches September 1.