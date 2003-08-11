Goodby goes nuts
Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco has won the Diamond of
California walnut-growers cooperative account.
Estimated at $5 million-plus, the account previously was at independent
Gardner Geary Coll, also San Francisco.
The Omnicom Group Inc. agency beat out sister shop TBWA/Chiat/Day and WPP Group plc’s J. Walter Thompson Co. in
the creative review.
The walnut growers are reportedly planning to market their product beyond the
traditional Christmas-holiday season.
