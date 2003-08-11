Goodby goes nuts

Goodby, Silverstein & Partners in San Francisco has won the Diamond of

California walnut-growers cooperative account.

Estimated at $5 million-plus, the account previously was at independent

Gardner Geary Coll, also San Francisco.

The Omnicom Group Inc. agency beat out sister shop TBWA/Chiat/Day and WPP Group plc’s J. Walter Thompson Co. in

the creative review.

The walnut growers are reportedly planning to market their product beyond the

traditional Christmas-holiday season.