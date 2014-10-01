‘Good Wife’ Star Margulies Signs Production Deal With CBS Studios

Julianna Margulies, star of CBS’ The Good Wife, has formed a production company, Toast Productions, and signed a deal with CBS Television Studios. Under the agreement, Margulies’ company will produce and develop series, limited series and movies for the studio.

Margulies took home the Emmy for best drama actress in August — her second for her role in The Good Wife and third overall.

Earlier this month, Good Wife creators Michelle and Robert King signed a new three-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios.