'Good Wife' Creators Sign Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

Michelle and Robert King, creators and executive producers of The Good Wife, have signed a new three-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios. Under the agreement, the Kings will continue to serve as showrunners for CBS-produced The Good Wife and will develop new series with the studio.

The Good Wife's sixth season will premiere Sept. 22 on CBS. The series' lead Julianna Margulies picked up her second Primetime Emmy Award for best drama actress for her role in the show Aug. 25.

CBS announced in August that David Hyde Pierce, a four-time Emmy winner for Frasier, will join the show's cast in the upcoming season.