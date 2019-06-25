‘Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik’ Begins on Comedy Central Sept. 6

Comedy Central will debut comedic interview series Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik Sep.r 6. Over the course of six episodes, Jeselnik will interview David Spade, Kristen Schaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Natasha Leggero, Nick Kroll and Tig Notaro.

Lights Out With David Spade begins on Comedy Central July 29.

Good Talk will be in the 11 p.m. slot.

“Jeselnik switches gears from his signature acerbic style for tongue-in-cheek interviews with his fellow comedians about their careers, influences and what it’s like to live in his massive shadow,” said Comedy Central.

The show also features standup and “unconventional” studio segments, said Comedy Central.

Comedian Jeselnik has a multiplatform development deal with Comedy Central. The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project podcast began in fall 2018. The Jeselnik Offensive debuted in 2013 and ran for two seasons.

Christie Smith and Meaghan Rady are executive producers of Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik, with Rady the showrunner. Anne Harris, Tara Schuster and Jackie Sosa are executives in charge of the series for Comedy Central.

Viacom owns Comedy Central.