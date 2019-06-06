‘Lights Out with David Spade’ Starts on Comedy Central July 29

David Spade’s new late-night show on Comedy Central is called Lights Out with David Spade, and it premieres Monday, July 29. It will lead out of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Monday through Thursday each week.

Spade will offer a humorous take on pop culture and do sketches and field segments. A group of his comedian and celebrity friends will turn up.

Spade was a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the ‘90s, and starred in the comedies Rules of Engagement and Just Shoot Me! His films include Tommy Boy and Joe Dirt.

The show is executive produced by Spade, Alex Murray and Marc Gurvitz. Brad Wollack and Tom Brunelle of Free 90 Media are executive producers and showrunners. Frank Sebastiano is head writer and executive producer, with Chelsea Davison as supervising producer. Elizabeth Plonka is the director of Lights Out with David Spade.

Jonas Larsen, Tara Schuster and Daniel Wolfberg are executives in charge of production for Comedy Central.

Larsen told B&C the Spade show will make its own mark in late night. “It’s fair to say, the show will probably not be locked into the current slate of late-night shows,” he said.