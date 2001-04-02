Good start for Wayans sitcom

ABC's debut of midseason comedy My Wife and Kids

had a strong start. The Damon Wayans comedy, which had a double-episode debut March 28, won its 8-9 p.m. time in total viewers (13.7 million), adults 18-49 (5.7/15) and adults 18-34 (5.3/16), according to Nielsen Media Research fast nationals. The show gave ABC its largest audience and best adults 18-49 rating with a comedy program in nearly two years. ABC is giving the show the same double-run this week as well.