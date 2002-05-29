Good news for NBC Nightly News



NBC Nightly News won the May sweep in total viewers and the key news

demographic of adults 25 through 54.

ABC was second and said it had its best May in total viewers since 1999 and

its best adult 25-through-54 delivery in two years.

It was a close race between NBC and ABC for total viewers, with NBC averaging

9.37 million viewers during the month and ABC averaging 9.23 million.

For adults 25 through 54, NBC averaged 3.42 million, almost 400,000 viewers

more than ABC's average 3.06 million. CBS was third during the sweep with a

total-viewer average of 7.87 million and 2.55 million viewers aged 25 through

54.

The household ratings, according to Nielsen Media Research: NBC 6.7/14, ABC

6.6/14 and CBS 5.6/12.