Good news, bad news for EchoStar

The federal government has made quick work of French media giant Vivendi

Universal S.A.'s $1.5 billion investment in EchoStar Communications Corp., with

the Federal Trade Commission giving the deal its stamp of approval without even

reviewing it.

'It's obviously a good result that we're all happy with,' one attorney

involved in the transaction said.

The FTC granted its approval on 'early termination,' meaning before the

30-day review period required by the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act was up.

Also, the Federal Communications Commission has approved EchoStar's

application to launch and operate a spot-beam satellite that will carry the

signals of local TV stations.

EchoStar's application met with some controversy after the National

Association of Broadcasters and Northpoint Technology Ltd. questioned why one of

its spot beams had to be pointed toward Mexico City, but the FCC agreed with

EchoStar that the beam had to be pointed away from the United States or it would

have caused interference.

That's the good news for EchoStar. On the other hand, the direct-broadcast

satellite provider faces a potentially serious threat to its proposed merger

with Hughes Electronics Corp., parent company to its largest competitor, DirecTV

Inc.

Some 30 states' attorneys general, led by Jay Nixon of Missouri, are

considering filing lawsuits within their states opposing the merger.

'There's a large part of the state where satellite is the only option, not

only for television, but for broadband as well,' Nixon spokesman Scott Holste

said.

'If the two satellite companies in existence are looking at merging, that

causes concerns about antitrust and anti-competitive behavior,' he added.

In November, Nixon wrote a letter to Attorney General John Ashcroft (also

from Missouri) expressing his concerns.

'As currently structured, I believe the merger requires [the Department of]

Justice's intervention to protect consumers from a monopoly situation,' Nixon

wrote.

States considering this action include Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky,

New York and Pennsylvania, among others.

The states first have to review documents that EchoStar is submitting to them

and to the DOJ before they can file lawsuits.

EchoStar's Washington, D.C., office was picketed Tuesday by the Rev. Al

Sharpton, the Rev. Horace Sheffield III and the National Action Network.

They claimed that EchoStar is discriminating against African Americans by

choosing not to carry Word Network, which showcases black gospel preachers.

Sharpton et al plan to oppose the merger if EchoStar does not agree to carry

Word.

Finally, rival satellite-TV broadcaster Pegasus Communications Corp. has

asked the Federal Communications Commission to stop the clock on its review of

the EchoStar-Hughes merger while the agency gathers more information about the

proposed Vivendi investment.

Pegasus sells DirecTV service in rural areas.

Pegasus president Mark Pagon said at a hearing in the House of

Representatives in November that he is concerned about his company's status as a

rural reseller of satellite-TV services if EchoStar becomes the only

distributor.