A good name is a good start

It has happened to everyone. You stumble across an interesting site but forget to write down the URL; you turn off the computer and later spend an hour trying to retrace your steps through a search engine.

It's a perfect demonstration of a key to Internet success: a good name, one that even poor spellers can spell.

"I think an easily recalled name is a huge advantage," says Eric Illowsky, executive vice president of Hollywood.com. "It falls just short of mandatory."

Of course, even with a good name, you still need to advertise, but it can save millions in marketing. "If you don't have the easily recalled name, then you have to do more spending in terms of marketing to get your less-than-optimal name out there. In addition to the great name," he says of Hollywood.com, "we also have Viacom as an equity partner, and CBS is promoting us."