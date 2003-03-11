Good Morning , Kuwait!
No, it's not a Robin Williams sequel: Another Robin (Roberts) will host
Good Morning America from Kuwait starting March 12.
She will also file reports for other ABC News shows.
Anchor Peter Jennings is already in-country to anchor the evening news from
Kuwait and Qatar on the eve of a probable war with Iraq.
