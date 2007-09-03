Good Morning America Expands Online

ABC News is expanding Good Morning America – on the network’s broadband channel ABC News Now.

Good Morning America Now will be anchored by GMA news reader Chris Cuomo, who will celebrate his one year anniversary on the broadcast show this fall. GMA co-hosts Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts and meteorologist Sam Champion also will contribute.

GMA Now premieres Tuesday at 9 a.m. on ABC News Now, right after the GMA broadcast signs off, and will consist of original interviews and segments on such topics as health, lifestyle and entertainment.

The new program also will include a “Talk Back” component through which viewers can upload video questions.

The expansion comes a week ahead of Today’s new fourth hour debuts Monday Sept. 10. The added hour will be anchored by Ann Curry, Natalie Morales and Hoda Kotb.

GMA and Today have been in pitched battle for morning supremacy of late with GMA pulling within 400,000 viewers of the longtime NBC leader on some weeks.

David Westin, president, ABC News, informed ABC staff of the new hour in an e-mail message on Monday.

“This is an exciting venture for ABC News and a great opportunity to introduce GMA to a new audience and expand our reach in the digital world,” wrote Westin. “I hope everyone will tune in for the launch tomorrow.”