Good Karma for NBC's Earl

My Name Is Earl’s Jason Lee will continue to right his character’s wrongs. NBC ordered nine more episodes of the freshman comedy, giving it a full-season shot at success.

Entertainment President Kevin Reilly said NBC was encouraged by the reaction the Twentieth Century Fox TV show garnered from audience and critics. “Earl is a truly original TV comedy character that we hope will be around for years to come.”

Among adults 18-49, Earl has averaged a 5.8 rating/14 share and 13.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The series stars Lee as Earl, a small-time criminal who decides to turn his life when he wins $100,000 in the lottery. He begins a journey to make amends with people he has harmed, using the concept of “karma” (a word he learns from watching NBC late-night host Carson Daly) as his guide.

Created by Greg Garcia of Yes Dear, the show co-stars Ethan Suplee (Cold Mountain) and Nadine Velazquez (The Bold and the Beautiful), Eddie Steeples (Torque) and Jamie Pressly (Not Another Teen Movie).