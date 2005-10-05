Good Karma for NBC's Earl
By Joel Meyer
My Name Is Earl’s Jason Lee will continue to right his character’s wrongs. NBC ordered nine more episodes of the freshman comedy, giving it a full-season shot at success.
Entertainment President Kevin Reilly said NBC was encouraged by the reaction the Twentieth Century Fox TV show garnered from audience and critics. “Earl is a truly original TV comedy character that we hope will be around for years to come.”
Among adults 18-49, Earl has averaged a 5.8 rating/14 share and 13.3 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research.
The series stars Lee as Earl, a small-time criminal who decides to turn his life when he wins $100,000 in the lottery. He begins a journey to make amends with people he has harmed, using the concept of “karma” (a word he learns from watching NBC late-night host Carson Daly) as his guide.
Created by Greg Garcia of Yes Dear, the show co-stars Ethan Suplee (Cold Mountain) and Nadine Velazquez (The Bold and the Beautiful), Eddie Steeples (Torque) and Jamie Pressly (Not Another Teen Movie).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.