Good Day Live Is Killed

Fox's Twentieth Television has canceled its daily syndicated talk show, Good Day Live, effective next month, ending a difficult journey for a program spun off three seasons ago from a local morning show on a Fox station in Los Angeles.

The final broadcast will air March 18, Fox said in a brief written statement issued late Friday. Fox has yet to determine what will run in place of Good Day Live.

It's the second high-profile setback of the week for Fox's syndication arm, Twentieth Television.

On Thursday the company said it had scrapped plans to introduce a daily first-run talk show with Suze Orman in September 2005. Fox decided not to run The Suze Orman show on its own stations, but had been pitching it to other broadcasters.

Fox tried to salvage the syndicated Good Day Live this season by bringing in new talent.

Its ratings showed some improvement, but not enough to keep the show on the air. It posted a 0.9 average household rating in the season through Feb. 13, placing it 134th among 182 syndicated shows ranked by Nielsen. And it scored only a 0.5 rating among women 18-49, an important demographic for advertisers on daytime TV.

"While the program has displayed some growth in recent months with the

change of hosts, the economics dictated the necessity to cease production," Fox's statement said.

The decisions to cancel Good Day Live and shelve TheSuze Orman Show come

just a few months after a change in management at the top of Fox's U.S. broadcasting group.

At the end of last year, News Corp. Deputy Chief Operating Officer Lachlan Murdoch named Jack Abernethy as CEO of Fox Television Stations Inc., putting him in charge of the Fox station group as well as its Twentieth Television syndication arm.

Twentieth Television's primary mission is to develop programming for stations owned by Fox.

The Fox O&O group is one of Fox's most profitable divisions, covering 40% of the United States with 35 stations in 26 markets.

Twentieth Television is preparing to launch two daily first-run programs on the Fox group - A new version of A Current Affair is slated to debut in late March or early April, and a new court show, Judge Alex, will premier in the fall. It has also renewed Divorce Court for a seventh season.

The syndicator has yet to comment on the fate of its two other first-run

programs: Ambush Makeover, which has a 1.1 average household rating this season, and Texas Justice, which has been averaging a 2.0 rating.