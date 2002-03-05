Good Day Live going national
After a regional test run, Twentieth Television is taking out its new
Hollywood-based Good Day Live in national syndication.
The Fox syndication unit first launched the news and entertainment series on
a select number of Fox owned-and-operated stations in December and recently
added six more Fox markets. In all, Good Day Live is currently airing on
13 Fox stations.
Twentieth executives said they are going to be 'flexible' in terms of the
launch of the show nationally, possibly allowing stations to roll it out as soon
as this summer.
Good Day Live is based on Fox station KTTV-TV Los Angeles' morning-news
program, Good Day LA, and it is hosted by the show's three anchors: Steve
Edwards, Dorothy Lucey and Jillian Barberie.
Last year, Twentieth used a similar slow-rollout process for court series
Texas Justice, which recently launched nationally in syndication.
'Increased interest from the marketplace and a strong need for something
original indicated to us that the time was right to offer the show up to
stations and audiences across the country,' Twentieth TV president Bob Cook
said.
