Good Day Live going national

After a regional test run, Twentieth Television is taking out its new

Hollywood-based Good Day Live in national syndication.

The Fox syndication unit first launched the news and entertainment series on

a select number of Fox owned-and-operated stations in December and recently

added six more Fox markets. In all, Good Day Live is currently airing on

13 Fox stations.

Twentieth executives said they are going to be 'flexible' in terms of the

launch of the show nationally, possibly allowing stations to roll it out as soon

as this summer.

Good Day Live is based on Fox station KTTV-TV Los Angeles' morning-news

program, Good Day LA, and it is hosted by the show's three anchors: Steve

Edwards, Dorothy Lucey and Jillian Barberie.

Last year, Twentieth used a similar slow-rollout process for court series

Texas Justice, which recently launched nationally in syndication.

'Increased interest from the marketplace and a strong need for something

original indicated to us that the time was right to offer the show up to

stations and audiences across the country,' Twentieth TV president Bob Cook

said.