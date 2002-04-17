Good Day for clearances
Twentieth Television has cleared hour-long news- and entertainment-magazine
strip Good Day Live in 60 percent of the United States.
The distributor also said it has added 17 metered markets to the show's
lineup.
They include Viacom Inc.-owned KPIX(TV) San Francisco (3 p.m.); United
Paramount Network affiliate KMAX-TV Sacramento, Calif. (10 a.m.); Fox-affiliate
WCCB-TV Charlotte, N.C. (noon); and Fox affiliate WRAZ-TV Raleigh, N.C.
In addition to the 12 Fox owned-and-operated stations currently airing the
show, 13 more stations in the group are scheduled to begin airing it June 3,
including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.
The show currently airs in 15 markets, including O&Os in Los Angeles;
Boston; Washington, D.C.; and Atlanta, as well as Fox affiliate KPTV(TV)
Portland, Ore., and NBC affiliates WVLA(TV) Baton Rouge, La., and KETK-TV Tyler,
Texas.
