Good Day for clearances

Twentieth Television has cleared hour-long news- and entertainment-magazine

strip Good Day Live in 60 percent of the United States.

The distributor also said it has added 17 metered markets to the show's

lineup.

They include Viacom Inc.-owned KPIX(TV) San Francisco (3 p.m.); United

Paramount Network affiliate KMAX-TV Sacramento, Calif. (10 a.m.); Fox-affiliate

WCCB-TV Charlotte, N.C. (noon); and Fox affiliate WRAZ-TV Raleigh, N.C.

In addition to the 12 Fox owned-and-operated stations currently airing the

show, 13 more stations in the group are scheduled to begin airing it June 3,

including New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.

The show currently airs in 15 markets, including O&Os in Los Angeles;

Boston; Washington, D.C.; and Atlanta, as well as Fox affiliate KPTV(TV)

Portland, Ore., and NBC affiliates WVLA(TV) Baton Rouge, La., and KETK-TV Tyler,

Texas.