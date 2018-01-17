Gonzalez Promoted to VP at Telemundo’s WNJU-TV

Telemundo station WNJU-TV in New York said it promoted John Gonzalez to VP of technology and operations.

Gonzalez, who had been director of technology and operation at the station, led the design of its state of the art broadcast transmitter and oversaw its launch from One World Trade Center in June. The net transmitter give WNJU the largest coverage are of any TV station in the market.

“John is highly-respected. He is an innovator, a leader and a mentor to our field technicians. He’s the best in the field and has successfully spearheaded our station’s transition to new, state-of the-art broadcast and transmission technologies with tenacity and resolve,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of WNJU. “I look forward to seeing him achieve even more milestones and pioneering moments in his career and for our station, as Telemundo 47 continues to innovate with newsroom technologies to better serve our viewers.”

Before working at WNJU, Gonzalez was director of digital media and information at WNBC-TV, New York.

“I am privileged to work with so many hard-working professionals, all of whom share a strong commitment to our viewers, their families and the many communities we proudly serve across the Tri-State,” asaid Gonzalez. “Eighteen years ago, I walked in the door as a freelance photojournalist at WNBC. Since that time, I was fortunate to receive numerous opportunities for advancement within the NBC and Telemundo stations family that have helped me grow in my role. I am humbled, honored and thankful for the continued trust and support that I have been given through the years.”