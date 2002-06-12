Gonzales tops duopoly news op

Nancy Bauer Gonzales has been officially ensconced atop the news operations

of CBS' new duopoly in Los Angeles -- KCBS-TV and KCAL(TV).

A former KNBC(TV) news director, Bauer Gonzales was new duopoly general

manager Don Corsini's choice to head the combined news departments.

"Nancy has demonstrated her strong leadership skills at two of Los Angeles'

strongest stations," Corsini said. "I'm delighted to be able to provide her with

an even greater opportunity by adding KCBS-TV to her oversight."

Princell Hair -- who had been KCBS-TV's news director since the end of last

year, and who had been the early favorite to run the duopoly's news operations -- will

return to his previous role as director of news for the group, working with CBS

executive vice president for news Joel Cheatwood.

CBS executives had made it clear during early reports of Bauer Gonzales'

selection that they continued to have high regard for Hair, who has been a news

director for NBC in Chicago and Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc. in Baltimore, and that they wanted to keep

him in a prominent place in the group.