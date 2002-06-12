Gonzales tops duopoly news op
Nancy Bauer Gonzales has been officially ensconced atop the news operations
of CBS' new duopoly in Los Angeles -- KCBS-TV and KCAL(TV).
A former KNBC(TV) news director, Bauer Gonzales was new duopoly general
manager Don Corsini's choice to head the combined news departments.
"Nancy has demonstrated her strong leadership skills at two of Los Angeles'
strongest stations," Corsini said. "I'm delighted to be able to provide her with
an even greater opportunity by adding KCBS-TV to her oversight."
Princell Hair -- who had been KCBS-TV's news director since the end of last
year, and who had been the early favorite to run the duopoly's news operations -- will
return to his previous role as director of news for the group, working with CBS
executive vice president for news Joel Cheatwood.
CBS executives had made it clear during early reports of Bauer Gonzales'
selection that they continued to have high regard for Hair, who has been a news
director for NBC in Chicago and Hearst-Argyle Stations Inc. in Baltimore, and that they wanted to keep
him in a prominent place in the group.
