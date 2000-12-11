Gongs and Pyramids

Donny Osmond and Tom Arnold are leading Columbia TriStar's parade to NATPE. Sources say the co-host of the studio's cancelled Donny & Marie

is a likely NATPE 2001 and prime time TV entry, headlining a new take on

The 25,000 Pyramid

called just Pyramid. Both the syndicated version, offering a $100,000 top prize, and the network edition ($1 million in loot), could air simultaneously. Arnold just shot a pilot for The Gong Show, a 'reality-enhanced' version of the classic.