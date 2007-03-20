GolTV Enlists U.S. Navy as Advertising Partner
By Ben Grossman
International soccer cable network GolTV today formally announced it has signed up the U.S. Navy as an advertising partner for its American Soccer weekly highlight show, though the U.S. Navy name has already been appearing in the show as of late.
Under the deal, the GolTV highlight show officially becomes American Soccer Powered by the Navy and will continue to interweave Navy-themed vignettes into the show.
The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.
