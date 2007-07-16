Golodryga Goes To GMA

ABC News Now correspondent Bianna Golodryga has graduated to a much higher profile correspondent gig at Good Morning America.

Golodryga’s on-air ascent has been swift. She began her career in TV news in 2001 as a bureau producer for the New York Stock Exchange for CNBC. In 2004 she became a segment producer for the network’s Wall Street Journal Report with Maria Bartiromo and in ’06 she began contributing on air pieces. She joined ABC News Now in February.

She'll be a general assignment news and feature correspondent at GMA. Her position is effective immediately.