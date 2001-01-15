Golic heads UPNs XFL team

Former NFL star Bob Golic leads UPN's broadcast team for the upcoming XFL season. Golic, who currently works for Fox Sports Net, will serve as lead analyst for UPN's weekly Sunday-night telecast. Joining him are play-by-play man Craig Minervini and sideline reporters Kip Lewis and Lee Reherman. Minervini is a sports anchor at WTVJ-TV Miami and has worked on NBC's broadcasts of Notre Dame football games. Lewis is currently a sports anchor at WLWT-TV Cincinnati; Reherman, a former NFL player and American Gladiator.