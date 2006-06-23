Golf's Manougian Named CEO

The Golf Channel has named David Manougian chief executive officer. Manougian has been president of the Comcast-owned cable network since January 2002.

Under Manougian, the Channel has seen its distribution increase 89% and secured a new 15-year deal making it the exclusive cable carrier of the PGA Tour beginning next year.

According to the channel, ad sales have doubled and 30 new series and original programs have also debuted in that stretch.

“Dave’s leadership has been instrumental to The Golf Channel’s growth to a 70 million viewer network,” said Brian Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, in a statement. “His programming and development expertise have been vital to the success of the network.”

Prior to his appointment as president, Manougian served as chief operating officer.

