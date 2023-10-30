Golf Nation Launches FAST Channel On Vizio

'Tee Shots,' one of the shows on Golf Nation

Golf Nation said it will launch its first free ad-supported streaming television channel on Vizio’s WatchFree Plus platform.

Content from Golf Nation, created by NBTV Channels and NBTV Studios, will also be available on-demand on Vizio smart TVs.

“Thanks in large part to Vizio, Golf Nation will boast one of the largest golf-oriented audiences in the U.S.,” Golf Nation CEO Nick Buzzell said. “The significant distribution lift excites our brand partners who authentically sell products featured in our shows.”

Golf Nation programming centers on the golf lifestyle, including food, drink and travel between games. Shows include Ambush with David Feherty, Three Courses, Golf Unseen, Tee Shots and Versus.

NBTV also programs the Spirits Network and said it believes Golf Nation starts with a built-in audience as more than 60% of Spirits Network viewers indicate a passion for golf.

“We are excited to premiere Golf Nation’s line-up of curated content on Vizio Smart TVs,” Greg Barnard, director of content acquisition at Vizio, said. “And thanks to a major brand sponsor of the channel, Golf Nation will be featured on the Vizio Home Screen at launch, helping Vizio users discover live and on-demand content at the beginning of their TV viewing experience.”