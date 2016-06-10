Golf Channel Ups Schultz, Endsley

NBC Sports Group’s Golf Channel has announced a series of personnel moves, upping long-time Golf Channel producer Kevin Schultz to senior director of lifestyle content, where he’ll oversee the channel’s Morning Drive daily news program, and promoting Kevin Endsley to senior director of franchise development and innovation, giving him reign over golf-specific franchises within NBC Sports Group.

Endsley will be responsible for overseeing Feherty, the self-titled show of Emmy-nominated TV personality David Feherty, and will mine cross-network opportunities across NBCUniversal and its partners. He most recently oversaw media relations for NBC Entertainment.

Schultz, who has been with Golf Channel for 16 years, will continue to oversee Golf Channel’s instruction department, which he helped establish in 2010, and will work on the network’s digital offerings as well.

Golf Channel has also promoted Phil Piazza to senior VP of programming, where he’ll be responsible for creating and acquiring programming, developing international programing, and overseeing scheduling. Golf Channel also promoted Jon Kropp to VP of digital strategy and added Mary Stack as VP of marketing strategy, bringing her over from Discovery Communications.