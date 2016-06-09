NBC to Rebrand Sports App

Ahead of its streaming coverage of the 2016 Rio Olympics, NBC Sports Digital said it’s rebranding its live streaming app, NBC Sports Live Extra, to the NBC Sports app.

The authenticated TV Everywhere app, along with NBCSports.com and NBCOlympics.com, is slated to live stream more than 10,000 events, including 4,500 hours of coverage, from the Rio games. NBC launched the Sports Live Extra brand in February 2012.

The rebranded NBC Sports app will take effect later this month.

