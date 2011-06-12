Golf Channel Tees Up 'Feherty' Series
Golf
Channel will launch a new original series featuring witty commentator David
Feherty, and guests Charles Barkley, Don Cheadle, Tom Watson and Lee Trevino.
Feherty will premiere with a one-hour
special on Monday, June 20 at 10 p.m. It settles into its regular Tuesday
timeslot at 9 p.m. on June 21.
The
series features Feherty, a native of Northern Ireland, doing interviews of
well-known and outspoken guests from the sports, entertainment and golf.
Interviews are shot in locations special to the guests to bring out honest and
revealing answers, according to the channel.
"Some
of the guests have big mouths but even bigger hearts," said Feherty. "We have some great conversations, but I'm
not sure, at times, if they are saving my life or trying to kill me. I'll let the viewers do the math to figure
that one out. Or better still, just watch."
Feherty will be in Washington June 14 for a one-night-only, stand-up event to promote the new show. This year's U.S. Open Golf Championship tees it up June 16 at the nearby Congressional Country Club.
