Golf Channel Tees Up 'Feherty' Series

Golf

Channel will launch a new original series featuring witty commentator David

Feherty, and guests Charles Barkley, Don Cheadle, Tom Watson and Lee Trevino.

Feherty will premiere with a one-hour

special on Monday, June 20 at 10 p.m. It settles into its regular Tuesday

timeslot at 9 p.m. on June 21.

The

series features Feherty, a native of Northern Ireland, doing interviews of

well-known and outspoken guests from the sports, entertainment and golf.

Interviews are shot in locations special to the guests to bring out honest and

revealing answers, according to the channel.

"Some

of the guests have big mouths but even bigger hearts," said Feherty. "We have some great conversations, but I'm

not sure, at times, if they are saving my life or trying to kill me. I'll let the viewers do the math to figure

that one out. Or better still, just watch."

Feherty will be in Washington June 14 for a one-night-only, stand-up event to promote the new show. This year's U.S. Open Golf Championship tees it up June 16 at the nearby Congressional Country Club.