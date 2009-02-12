Golf Channel Sinks 10-Year LPGA Deal

Teeing off next year, Golf Channel will become the exclusive cable home of the LPGA Tour.The parties, on the eve of the 2009 season's first tournament, the SBS Open at Turtle Bay, from Kahuku, Oahu in Hawaii, announced that they had reached a 10-year pact. Rights fee terms were not disclosed.

The Comcast-owned network, which began televising women's golf in 1995, is scheduled to present a dozen LPGA events in 2009, plus the The Solheim Cup, the biennial team competition, pitting the U.S. versus a European contingent, and the McDonald's LPGA championship.

With its most recent pact, Golf now is the cable or exclusive U.S. home to all of the sport's major tours: LPGA, PGA, European, Canadian, Champions and Nationwide.]Beginning in 2010, Golf, which is in the third-year of a 15-year pact with the PGA Tour, will televise around 25 LPGA tourneys. ESPN currently airs a number of events.

