Golf Channel Gives Big Break Seventh Swing

The Golf Channel has greenlit a seventh season of its competition show, The Big Break, and will move to an all-star format when it returns next year.

The Big Break VII: Reunion at Reunion will reunite 16 of the show’s contestants from the first six seasons when it debuts on February 25.

The show gives male and female contestants the chance to compete for a spot in a professional golf event.The sixth season wraps up with its December 12 finale at 10 p.m. ET.