Goldstein, Mate promoted at Warner Bros.

Leonard Goldstein and Lowell Mate have been promoted to senior vice presidents of drama and comedy development respectively at Warner Bros. Television.

Previously, vice president of drama development, Goldstein was key in steering such series as The WB's Smallville. Mate, last vice president of comedy development, was responsible for such shows as WB's upcoming comedy Maybe I'm Adopted.

Prior to Warner Bros., Goldstein served in development at the Kushner-Locke Company and Mate worked in creative affairs for HBO Independent Productions.

- Susanne Ault