Goldrick Named WRC News Director

Michael Goldrick, WPXI Pittsburgh news director, has been

named vice president of news at WRC Washington. He starts Nov. 26 and replaces CamilleEdwards, who took the top news spot at WABC New York earlier this year.





NBC owns WRC.





"Mike is a proven news leader who knows how to be

competitive," said Jackie Bradford, WRC president and general manager.

"I am very excited that our newsroom and our viewers will benefit from his

experience, his creativity and his strategic thinking."





Goldrick also held news leadership roles at WHEC Rochester,

KOMO Seattle and WSOC Charlotte.





"I'm honored to be joining this distinguished newsroom

at a station with such a proud legacy of serving its viewers," Goldrick

said. "WRC has a strong reputation across the country, and I can't wait to

get started."