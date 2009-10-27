Goldrick Named WPXI News Director
WHEC Rochester News Director Mike Goldrick has been named
news director at WPXI Pittsburgh, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
He replaces Corrie Harding, who departed late last month. Goldrick starts Dec.
1.
Before his time at WHEC, Goldrick was an executive producer
at KOMO Seattle and WSOC Charlotte. WPXI VP/General Manager Ray Carter has been
running the newsroom in the interim.
Cox owns WPXI, an NBC affiliate.
