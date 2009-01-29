Golden Mike Benefit Slated for Feb. 23, Raises Money for Struggling Broadcasters

Filed at 10:20 EST on January 30, 2009

The Broadcasters Foundation of America's Golden Mike benefit is being held Feb. 23 at the Waldorf Astoria, and a golden throat is taking the mike as a headliner for the event, singer Melba Moore.

Writer and MSNBC political analyst Mike Barnicle will emcee the event.

This year's Golden Mike award goes to Peter Smyth, chairman of Greater Media, and to the Bordes family. The foundation calls Greater Media "one of the last remaining great family-owned broadcasting companies."

Past winners include Anne Sweeney of Disney-ABC and former NBCU Chairman Bob Wright.

The foundation raises money to help broadcasters who have fallen on hard times, a cause the current economy and news of almost daily layoffs across all industries brings into even sharper focus.