Golden Mike Award Raises $200,000 For Broadcasters in Need

The Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mike Award gala

raised more than $200,000 for members of the broadcast community who are in

need. The event, held March 8 at New York's Plaza Hotel, honored New York City

Mayor Michael Bloomberg in recognition of his contributions to the television

and radio industries.

In accepting the award, Bloomberg encouraged attendees

to donate their money, time and talent to help those less fortunate, adding that

they'll feel good about themselves when they do.

The award was presented by Broadcasters Foundation

Chairman and Citadel Communications CEO Phil Lombardo and Broadcasters

Foundation President Jim Thompson. The evening's emcee was John Gambling, host

of a weekday morning show on New

York's WOR NewsTalk Radio

710.

Among those in attendance at the event were NAB President Gordon

Smith, Good Morning America's George

Stephanopoulos, Judge Jeanine Pirro

host Jeanine Pirro and radio personality Hal Jackson.

The Broadcasters Foundation

provides aid to colleagues in the radio and TV industries who have lost their

livelihood due to disease, catastrophic event or unforeseen family tragedy.