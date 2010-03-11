Golden Mike Award Raises $200,000 For Broadcasters in Need
The Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mike Award gala
raised more than $200,000 for members of the broadcast community who are in
need. The event, held March 8 at New York's Plaza Hotel, honored New York City
Mayor Michael Bloomberg in recognition of his contributions to the television
and radio industries.
In accepting the award, Bloomberg encouraged attendees
to donate their money, time and talent to help those less fortunate, adding that
they'll feel good about themselves when they do.
The award was presented by Broadcasters Foundation
Chairman and Citadel Communications CEO Phil Lombardo and Broadcasters
Foundation President Jim Thompson. The evening's emcee was John Gambling, host
of a weekday morning show on New
York's WOR NewsTalk Radio
710.
Among those in attendance at the event were NAB President Gordon
Smith, Good Morning America's George
Stephanopoulos, Judge Jeanine Pirro
host Jeanine Pirro and radio personality Hal Jackson.
The Broadcasters Foundation
provides aid to colleagues in the radio and TV industries who have lost their
livelihood due to disease, catastrophic event or unforeseen family tragedy.
