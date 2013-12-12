Golden Globes: Rookie Series Make Presence Felt With 14 Nominations
The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards announced nominations Thursday morning, and the field is led by rookie shows, which garnered 14 total nominations.
Both best TV series categories featured at least one freshman show, with Showtime's Masters of Sex and Netflix's House of Cards getting best drama nods (Michael Sheen and Kevin Spacey grabbed best actor nods as well) and Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine joining the best comedy/musical competition. Brooklyn's Andy Samberg also got a best actor nod.
As usual, HBO was the most recognized network, though with less nods than in previous years with nine; Starz, Netflix and Showtime were right behind with six nominations each.
HBO's Behind the Candelabra and Netflix's House of Cards tied for the most-nominated program with 4 nods apiece. AMC's Breaking Bad, CBS' The Good Wife and a pair of Starz miniseries White Queen and Dancing on the Edge all drew three nominations.
The Golden Globes, hosted again by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014 live on NBC.
The full list of nominees is below:
Best Television Series -- Drama
Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
The Good Wife
House Of Cards
Masters Of Sex
Best Performance By An Actress in a TV Series -- Drama
Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Taylor Schilling, Orange Is The New Black
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Robin Wright, House Of Cards
Best Performance By An Actor in a TV Series -- Drama
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
James Spader, The Blacklist
Best Television Series -- Comedy or Musical
The Big Bang Theory
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Girls
Modern Family
Parks & Recreation
Best Performance By An Actress in a TV Series -- Comedy or Musical
Zooey Deschanel, New Girl
Lena Dunham, Girls
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation
Best Performance By An Actor in a TV Series -- Comedy or Musical
Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Michael J. Fox, The Michael J. Fox Show
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
American Horror Story: Coven
Behind The Candelabra
Dancing on the Edge
Top of the Lake
White Queen
Best Performance By An Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
Helena Bonham Careter, Burton and Taylor
Rebecca Ferguson, White Queen
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven
Helen Mirren, Phil Spector
Elizabeth Moss, Top of the Lake
Best Performance By An Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra
Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing On the Edge
Idris Elba, Luther
Al Pacino, Phil Spector
Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
Jacqueline Bisset, Dancing on the Edge
Janet McTeer, White Queen
Hayden Panettiere, Nashville
Monica Potter, Parenthood
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV
Josh Charles, The Good Wife
Rob Lowe, Behind the Candelabra
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Corey Stoll, House of Cards
Jon Voight, Ray Donovan
