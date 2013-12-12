Golden Globes: Rookie Series Make Presence Felt With 14 Nominations

The 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards announced nominations Thursday morning, and the field is led by rookie shows, which garnered 14 total nominations.

Both best TV series categories featured at least one freshman show, with Showtime's Masters of Sex and Netflix's House of Cards getting best drama nods (Michael Sheen and Kevin Spacey grabbed best actor nods as well) and Fox's Brooklyn Nine-Nine joining the best comedy/musical competition. Brooklyn's Andy Samberg also got a best actor nod.

As usual, HBO was the most recognized network, though with less nods than in previous years with nine; Starz, Netflix and Showtime were right behind with six nominations each.

HBO's Behind the Candelabra and Netflix's House of Cards tied for the most-nominated program with 4 nods apiece. AMC's Breaking Bad, CBS' The Good Wife and a pair of Starz miniseries White Queen and Dancing on the Edge all drew three nominations.

The Golden Globes, hosted again by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2014 live on NBC.

The full list of nominees is below:

Best Television Series -- Drama

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

The Good Wife

House Of Cards

Masters Of Sex

Best Performance By An Actress in a TV Series -- Drama

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Taylor Schilling, Orange Is The New Black

Kerry Washington, Scandal

Robin Wright, House Of Cards

Best Performance By An Actor in a TV Series -- Drama

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Michael Sheen, Masters of Sex

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

James Spader, The Blacklist

Best Television Series -- Comedy or Musical

The Big Bang Theory

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Girls

Modern Family

Parks & Recreation

Best Performance By An Actress in a TV Series -- Comedy or Musical

Zooey Deschanel, New Girl

Lena Dunham, Girls

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation

Best Performance By An Actor in a TV Series -- Comedy or Musical

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Michael J. Fox, The Michael J. Fox Show

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Best Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

American Horror Story: Coven

Behind The Candelabra

Dancing on the Edge

Top of the Lake

White Queen

Best Performance By An Actress in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Helena Bonham Careter, Burton and Taylor

Rebecca Ferguson, White Queen

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Coven

Helen Mirren, Phil Spector

Elizabeth Moss, Top of the Lake

Best Performance By An Actor in a Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra

Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Dancing On the Edge

Idris Elba, Luther

Al Pacino, Phil Spector

Best Performance By An Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Jacqueline Bisset, Dancing on the Edge

Janet McTeer, White Queen

Hayden Panettiere, Nashville

Monica Potter, Parenthood

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Best Performance By An Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Mini-Series or Motion Picture Made for TV

Josh Charles, The Good Wife

Rob Lowe, Behind the Candelabra

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Corey Stoll, House of Cards

Jon Voight, Ray Donovan