Golden Globes Nominations Announced

The Hollywood Foreign Press announced the nominees for the 64th annual Golden Globe Awards Thursday, with HBO topping the list of networks with 14 nominations and ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Showtime's Weeds tying atop the show list with four nods apiece.



ABC was second with 11, followed by NBC with nine, and Showtime with six.



NBC was helped by a near sweep of the best actor in a comedy category, with four of the five nominations for male leads in The Office (Steve Carell), Earl (Jason Lee), 30 Rock (Alec Baldwin) and Scrubs (Zach Braff). Monk's tony Shalhoub was the other nominee.



PBS collected four nominations and Fox tied with AMC with three. BBC America and TNT each had two apiece to round out the multiple winners. CBS had one nomination, as did FX and USA.



Veterans like 24, Grey's, Lost, House and Desperate Housewives will mix it up with newcomers like Ugly Betty, Big Love, Studio 60, The New Adventuresof Old Christine and Heroes.



Unlike last year, when the Desperate Housewives stars took four of the five nominations in the "best actress in a comedy category," the nominations were spread around. Housewives Felicity Huffman and Marcia Cross were still on the list, but the other three spots went to the hyphenated pair of Julia Louis-Dreyfus (New Adventures of Old Christine) and Mary-Louis Parker (Weeds), and America Ferrera of Ugly Betty.



Cable nets and PBS dominated the movies and miniseries category with big-name productions including Bleak House, Broken Trail, Prime Suspect: The Final Act and Elizabeth I.



The awards will be handed out on Jan. 15, 2007, and televised on NBC.

